U.S. fentanyl crisis: Cutting weeds without removing roots
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Recently, the U.S. government once again used fentanyl as a pretext to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese exports to the United States.
By twice imposing tariffs on Chinese goods under the excuse of fentanyl, the United States is engaging in blatant blame-shifting. China has one of the world's strictest and most comprehensive anti-drug policies. The fentanyl crisis in the United States is fundamentally a result of its own issues, including drug abuse and regulatory failures. The root cause lies in domestic governance deficiencies, which should be addressed through reforms in the healthcare system, pharmaceutical regulations, and border control—not through trade sanctions.
Turning a blind eye to its own problems while recklessly wielding the tariff stick will only harm U.S. businesses and consumers and undermine the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.
