Nearly 100 protesters arrested at Trump Tower over Palestinian activist's arrest

Xinhua) 10:14, March 14, 2025

NEW YORK, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 100 people were arrested after staging a sit-in at the Trump Tower in New York City to protest the detention of a pro-Palestinian student activist.

According to the New York Police Department, around 150 individuals dressed in civilian attire entered the Trump Tower -- U.S. President Donald Trump's New York residence and a property of the Trump Organization -- shortly before noon. Once inside, they removed their outer layers to reveal red T-shirts bearing pro-Palestinian slogans and began a sit-in. Footage from the scene captured protesters seated in the lobby, clapping and chanting "Free Palestine."

The demonstration was organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that identifies itself as "the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world." The organization has previously led protests at New York Grand Central Station.

The police raided the place and made fast arrests of 98 people, according to John Chell, chief of department with New York City Police Department (NYPD).

"Within 10 minutes, we started responding here from the police department. Within 40 minutes, 50 minutes, we started making arrests. We ended up making 98 arrests of people trespassing, obstructing governmental administration in this building," said Chell.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by U.S. federal immigration agents on Saturday for his involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the Columbia University in New York City.

Khalil, a recent Columbia University graduate and U.S. green card holder, was arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at his university-owned apartment. He was one of the leading activists in student protests in April 2024 at the Columbia University against Israel's actions in Gaza, a movement that soon spread to college campuses across the country.

Trump vowed to revoke Khalil's green card and deport him, aligning with the new administration's intensified stance against what it perceives as rising anti-Semitism.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote, "If you support terrorism ... your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here."

New York federal judge Jesse Furman blocked any immediate effort to deport Khalil until his attorneys and the federal government appear in court.

On Thursday, Khalil sued the Columbia University and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce to block the school from sharing student disciplinary records. The committee had threatened federal funding cuts if the university failed to comply.

Last Friday, the Trump administration canceled 400 million U.S. dollars in federal funding for the Columbia University on anti-Semitic grounds and opened a review of more universities.

Khalil has not been charged with any crime but remains detained in an immigration center in Louisiana. His attorney claims the U.S. government is "retaliating" against him for advocating for Palestinians, arguing that his detention violates his right to free speech.

His arrest signals an escalation of the Trump administration's crackdown on protests, which officials have labeled antisemitic and a threat to Jewish students' safety.

Protests for Khalil's release have spread across New York, reflecting tensions over the administration's stance on anti-Semitism, immigration, and the Middle East within the week.

On Monday, demonstrators marched from Washington Square Park to City Hall, leading to multiple arrests. Rallies also took place at the Columbia University's Upper West campus.

