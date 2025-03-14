Home>>
U.S. to see significant severe weather into weekend
(Xinhua) 10:12, March 14, 2025
LOS ANGELES, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States will see significant severe weather outbreak and wildfire-spread conditions into this weekend, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Thursday.
Severe weather is likely from Friday into Saturday from parts of the Midwest through the Mississippi Valley, and Southeast, according to NWS.
A fast-moving storm system will support numerous severe storms capable of widespread damaging winds, strong tornadoes and large hail over the upper Midwest and Mississippi Valley, said NWS.
The U.S. Southeast may also see strong tornadoes, the weather agency warned.
NWS urged the public to monitor the latest weather forecast and prepare for potential dangerous severe weather.
