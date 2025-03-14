American Airlines flight catches fire at U.S. Denver airport

LOS ANGELES, March 13 (Xinhua) -- An American Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in the U.S. state of Colorado on Thursday, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The AA Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800 plane, was diverted to Denver shortly after departing from Colorado Springs, Colorado after the crew reported "engine vibrations," according to the FAA.

The plane was originally headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in the U.S. state of Texas but landed at Denver International Airport at around 5:15 p.m. local time (2315 GMT), said the FAA.

The agency said it would investigate the incident.

While taxiing to the gate after landing, one of the plane's engines caught fire, prompting passengers to evacuate the aircraft using the slides, the FAA added.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight, according to American Airlines.

"After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport, AA Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue," the airline said in a statement.

The passengers and crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal, the airline added.

