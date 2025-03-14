Home>>
Europe should have independent foreign policy: scholar
(Xinhua) 13:47, March 14, 2025
"To be an enemy of the US is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal." Quoting former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs urged Europe to have a "realistic" and independent foreign policy in a recent speech at the European Parliament.
