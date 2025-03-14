Home>>
Kazakhstan's first deputy PM to visit China, attend China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee meeting
(Xinhua) 16:14, March 14, 2025
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will visit China, and these two leaders will co-chair the 12th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee on March 18, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced in Beijing on Friday.
