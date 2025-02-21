Expats start new careers in NW China as trade with Kazakhstan grows

Xinhua) 10:23, February 21, 2025

XI'AN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Against the distant roar of a train, 27-year-old Muratbekov Alisher recently stood in front of the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) Assembly Center's office building, filled with anticipation and nervousness.

Having earned his graduate degree from Lanzhou University, and having developed a deep appreciation for China, Alisher was set to embark on a new career journey in Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province and a key China-Kazakhstan cooperation hub.

"My New Year's wish is to learn new logistics technologies in China, and to build a home here with my family. I hope they will like China and Xi'an just as much as I do," said Alisher, who is from Kazakhstan.

China-Kazakhstan trade cooperation is gaining momentum, and the Kazakhstan Xi'an Terminal -- a joint project between the two countries -- officially began operations in February 2024. Alisher's employer, Xinjiang KTZ International Logistics Co., Ltd., is one of its operators, and its business has been growing rapidly since last year.

After the Spring Festival, Alisher joined the company's Xi'an branch. "I actively sought the opportunity to work in Xi'an and moved here with my family. This weekend, I plan to take them to the Bell Tower and the city wall to explore the city's history and culture," he said.

Though 36-year-old Yessengulov Darkhan, one of Alisher's colleagues, arrived in Xi'an at the same time, he is already a "China expert."

Darkhan has spent half his life in China, and has worked in Shanghai and Lianyungang, a coastal city in east China's Jiangsu Province for many years. Working in Xi'an has long been on his list of goals, he said. And this year, he finally achieved his dream.

Now serving as deputy general manager of the company's Xi'an branch, Darkhan adapted quickly to the fast-paced work environment.

"I've familiarized myself with station management models, cargo lists and service procedures. This year, I aim to attract more clients and further expand return freight sources for the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an)," he said.

Aslanbek Sabyr, also from Kazakhstan, has been living in China for nearly four years. Six months ago, he moved to Xi'an to work for the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) and now plans to settle in the city with his wife.

His parents visited China for the first time before this year's Spring Festival. They also fell in love with the city with rich cultural heritage, and supported his decision to settle in Xi'an, he said.

"We plan to have a child this year and want him to be born and grow up in Xi'an. We hope our little family continues to thrive, and we also wish for closer ties between China and Kazakhstan," he said.

The Kazakhstan Xi'an Terminal spans approximately 100 mu (about 6.67 hectares) and has an annual handling capacity of 655,000 TEUs. It acts as a logistics hub for China-Kazakhstan trade. Since it opened, 15,000 tonnes of goods have been transshipped through the terminal.

China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner. In 2024, the trade volume between China and Kazakhstan exceeded 43.8 billion U.S. dollars, a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase, and rail freight transported between the two countries surpassed 32 million tonnes to set a new record. China's investment stock in Kazakhstan reached 24 billion U.S. dollars.

"We currently have 15 Kazakhstani employees and plan to hire 10 more this year to support growing trade between the two countries," said Jiang Haochen, deputy general manager of the China-Kazakhstan (Xi'an) Trade and Logistics Co., Ltd.

