A journey full of discoveries and rewards

I'm from Kazakhstan, and my Chinese name is Ai Min. In 2018, driven by curiosity about Chinese culture, I came to China, embarking on a fulfilling journey filled with discoveries and rewards.

Tomiris Yelshibek participates in the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, in November 2024. (Photo provided by Tomiris Yelshibek)

Over the past six years, I have traveled to 45 cities in China. Each journey has given me new insights and beautiful memories.

In Beijing, the majestic Forbidden City and the magnificent Great Wall made me feel the charm of traditional Chinese architecture and the weight of history. In Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, I was deeply attracted by the tranquility and elegance of Chinese classical gardens, where every stone and every tree embodies the philosophical concept of "humans are an integral part of nature." In Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the exotic landscapes of the tropical rainforest and a wide variety of lovely animals allowed me to experience nature's magical and beautiful side.

Every journey was a baptism of the soul, helping me understand and appreciate the rich diversity of the world and human civilization.

Last year, I participated in the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. At the Kazakh pavilion, I shuttled between exhibitors and clients, presenting Kazakh specialties such as nuts, camel milk powder, honey, and handicrafts to help more Chinese friends learn about my country.

Tomiris Yelshibek poses for a picture in Shanghai, east China. (Photo provided by Tomiris Yelshibek)

This CIIE has effectively promoted economic and trade cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, providing an excellent opportunity for Kazakh products to enter the Chinese market.

At the same time, I also used official social media platforms such as Douyin and WeChat accounts to showcase the production processes and cultural backgrounds of these specialties. Seeing my videos and articles gaining attention and contributing to the exchanges between Chinese and Kazakh businesses made me feel fulfilled and excited.

After studying international relations, I realized that as a foreign student, I naturally serve as a bridge promoting cultural exchanges.

Tomiris Yelshibek experiences traditional Chinese culture by dressing in a cheongsam or qipao, a traditional garment for Chinese women. (Photo provided by Tomiris Yelshibek)

Throughout the years, I have participated in many youth exchange programs hosted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which provides valuable communication opportunities for young people in Kazakhstan, China and other SCO member states.

Last December, I participated in the MODEL SCO Youth Conference held at the SCO Secretariat. As a student representative, I gave a speech and engaged in discussions with delegates from different countries about the green economy, ecological conservation and sustainable development. I fully recognized that a thorough understanding of each country's positions and policies and the ability to articulate viewpoints clearly form the basis for international cooperation and mutual understanding.

Additionally, I joined the SCOLAR Network, a platform that fosters dialogue and understanding between generations and cultures, where I developed my coordination and communication skills in a diverse team setting. Through these experiences, the SCO plays a significant role in promoting cultural exchanges, facilitating the sharing of development experiences among member states, fostering friendly interactions among young people and strengthening public support for everlasting friendship among member states.

Tomiris Yelshibek (second from the right) poses for a picture with members of the SCOLAR Network. (Photo provided by Tomiris Yelshibek)

My journey in China has been enriching and profoundly meaningful. In the future, I hope to explore more places and make new Chinese friends. Apart from studying international relations, I hope to delve deeper into the history and prospects of the Kazakhstan-China relationship, contributing to cultural exchanges between the two countries and international cultural exchanges. With this new knowledge, I plan to continue contributing to enhancing mutual understanding between the Kazakh and Chinese people.

(Tomiris Yelshibek is a Kazakh student at East China Normal University.)

