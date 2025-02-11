Chinese business delegation visits Kazakhstan for closer cooperation

Xinhua) 08:35, February 11, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs from the financial, energy, infrastructure and smart equipment sectors embarked on a four-day trip to Kazakhstan on Monday to promote economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The delegation, led by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, includes representatives from more than 30 Chinese enterprises such as CITIC Group, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, and Sinochem Holdings. During the visit, they plan to sign cooperation documents and promote mutually beneficial outcomes.

Wu Junli, deputy chief economist with PetroChina Company Limited, a subsidiary of CNPC, said that the energy cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in the oil and gas sector is highly complementary. He noted that his company has established long-term and stable partnerships with Kazakh partners and expressed high expectations for the trip.

"We hope to engage in in-depth exchanges with logistics enterprises in Kazakhstan and other places in Central Asia through this trip," Zhu Guangmei, deputy general manager at Beijing Tegene Robots Co., Ltd. said, adding that the company aims to promote the integration of intelligent logistics equipment with the needs of local companies, thereby improving efficiency and achieving win-win outcomes.

