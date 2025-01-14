China's top political advisor meets Kazakhstan's Senate chairperson
Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing on Monday.
Noting that China and Kazakhstan have always followed the principle of mutual respect, good neighborliness, friendship, mutual assistance and win-win cooperation, Wang said that the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields have entered the fast lane under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.
The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen its exchange with relevant institutions in Kazakhstan to facilitate the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.
Ashimbayev said the Senate of Kazakhstan will work with the CPPCC National Committee to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and make contributions to the development of bilateral relations.
Shi Taifeng, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also met with the delegation led by Ashimbayev earlier on Monday.
Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
Photos
- Shopping for Spring Festival goods brings festive cheer to E China's Jiangsu
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
Related Stories
- China to work with Kazakhstan to take relations to new level: spokesperson
- CPC delegation visits Kazakhstan
- Chinese FM meets counterparts of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
- China's top political advisor meets with Kazakhstan's state counsellor
- Chinese premier meets Kazakh PM, calling for enhanced cooperation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.