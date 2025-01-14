China's top political advisor meets Kazakhstan's Senate chairperson

Xinhua) 08:52, January 14, 2025

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that China and Kazakhstan have always followed the principle of mutual respect, good neighborliness, friendship, mutual assistance and win-win cooperation, Wang said that the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields have entered the fast lane under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen its exchange with relevant institutions in Kazakhstan to facilitate the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Ashimbayev said the Senate of Kazakhstan will work with the CPPCC National Committee to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and make contributions to the development of bilateral relations.

Shi Taifeng, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also met with the delegation led by Ashimbayev earlier on Monday.

