China's top political advisor meets with Kazakhstan's state counsellor

Xinhua) 08:46, November 25, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Erlan Karin, state counsellor of Kazakhstan, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, met with Erlan Karin, state counsellor of Kazakhstan, in Beijing on Saturday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchange and cooperation with Kazakhstan to contribute to the development of a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he noted.

Karin said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields. Kazakhstan hopes for increased bilateral exchange on national governance and culture, he added.

