China-Kazakhstan logistics base crucial for trade between Central Asian countries

Xinhua) 12:26, July 27, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 25, 2024. Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked country, has found a vital connection to the sea through the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base, established in 2014. This partnership has significantly enhanced the infrastructure cooperation between China and Kazakhstan, with the China-Europe freight trains continuously traversing through Kazakhstan.

To expedite the update of logistics information and improve transportation efficiency, several foreign personnel have been stationed at the base. Among them is Bedelov Azilkhan, a young Kazakh who is responsible for goods coordination here. He speaks with pride about the various commodities transported from his homeland to Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, including wheat, ferroalloy, and chrysotile.

"Being a landlocked country, Kazakhstan benefits immensely from the access to the sea provided by Lianyungang. I saw the ocean for the first time in my life here," Azilkhan shared.

Today, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base boasts a 220,000 square meter container yard and a 3.8-kilometer dedicated railway line. It has become a crucial platform for transit, warehousing, and trade between Central Asian countries. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

