Chinese girl completes cross-country cycling journey from China to Kazakhstan

People's Daily Online) 10:24, August 19, 2024

“When I saw the roadside sign saying ‘12 kilometers to Astana’, my heart was filled with excitement. And I thought to myself, ‘this is how brave I am at the age of 20’,” said Bu’erlian, a 20-year-old Chinese girl who finished a 25-day cycling journey from China to Kazakhstan on the afternoon of Aug. 13.

The journey, spanning more than 2,000 kilometers from Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, concluded with a jovial welcome ceremony organized by overseas Chinese in Kazakhstan.

Bu’erlian, a 20-year-old Chinese girl, is warmly welcomed by Chinese expatriates in Kazakhstan after finishing a 25-day cycling journey from China to Kazakhstan, Aug.13, 2024. (China News Service/Shan Lu)

As Bu’erlian in full cycling gear slowly approached Astana’s landmark, Baiterek Tower, on a bicycle with Chinese and Kazakh national flags, she was surrounded by local Chinese expatriates who had been waiting for her.

Amidst a lively atmosphere in front of the tower, participants in the welcome ceremony played the dombra, a Kazakh two-stringed plucked musical instrument, put mare’s milk and boortsog, a Kazakh snack, in Bu’erlian’s hands, and threw candies into the air, filling the air with the pleasing sound of music, laughter, and warm greetings.

“Long-distance cycling is not as difficult as I imagined,” said Bu’erlian, who explained that she had been preparing for the journey since the implementation of the mutual visa-free policy by China and Kazakhstan last year.

“I had been running and cycling at school every day for over half a year. This cycling journey was also planned according to my capabilities, and I gradually increased the distance for each day as I adapted to the cycling journey,” she said, adding that she started at 6 a.m. and rode 50 to over 100 kilometers a day.

According to Bu’erlian, she rode alone on the national highway from Urumqi to Khorgos Port in Xinjiang, where there are many counties and villages along the way. When passing through uninhabited areas in Kazakhstan, she hired a support vehicle to accompany her and took breaks during the hottest hours.

“I didn’t encounter any wolves, but occasionally dogs would chase me near gas stations. Rain was quite troublesome, and one time I had to check into a hotel at 2 a.m. What I feared the most was falling ill. I got a fever from camping by Sayram Lake in Xinjiang, and since then, I only stayed in hotels,” she said, reflecting on the difficulties along the journey.

Bu’erlian, a 20-year-old Chinese girl, poses for a photo in front of Baiterek Tower, a landmark of Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, after finishing a 25-day cycling journey from China to Kazakhstan, Aug. 13, 2024. China News Service/Shan Lu)

Her luggage was simple, with only two small bags containing some solid food, a few pieces of clothing, emergency medicine, and a set of bike repair tools.

She has filled her mobile phone with photos and videos of the landscapes and people she met along the journey.

“Whether Chinese or Kazakhstani, everyone showed so much kindness and warmth,” Bu’erlian recalled, explaining that many people offered to help when she encountered difficulties.

“When I arrived in Kazakhstan and locals found out I was Chinese, they gave me various food and drinks, and even informed me about the road conditions ahead. It made me feel a genuine sense of friendship,” she added.

Bu’erlian has posted a lot of short videos of memorable moments of the journey under her social media account.

“I want to record the kindness and friendliness I felt along the way and share it with people at home. This is very important, for I hope more people can feel the friendship between our two countries,” she said.

During the journey, Bu’erlian also developed a better understanding of international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Buses carrying tourists were crossing the Khorgos Port, and on the way to Almaty, Kazakhstan, Chinese trucks loaded with goods were speeding by, Bu’erlian recalled, explaining that the cross-border cycling journey allowed her to witness vivid illustrations of the Belt and Road Initiative, which she previously had only heard of through the news.

“Seeing a hive of activity in foreign trade between China and Kazakhstan, I decided to stay for a few more days to get to know the local market,” she said.

The journey has made her healthier and more confident, according to Bu’erlian. More importantly, she has found a new direction forward with her life, she noted.

