China to work with Kazakhstan to take relations to new level: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:39, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with Kazakhstan and take bilateral relations to a new level in the new year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to forge stronger synergy between their development strategies, and deliver on the common understandings of the two heads of state, Guo said at a press briefing.

The cooperation between the two countries has evolved into a dynamic and multifaceted relationship in recent years, marked by frequent mutual visits at various levels and more robust trade and economic ties, according to the spokesperson.

Guo said so in response to remarks made by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a recent interview. He said that Kazakhstan is an extremely important strategic partner for China, and that further development of comprehensive cooperation with China remains a key objective for Kazakh diplomacy.

