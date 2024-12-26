CPC delegation visits Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 08:17, December 26, 2024

ASTANA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Amanat Party of Kazakhstan, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Kazakhstan from Dec. 22 to 25.

The delegation met with Dania Espaeva, deputy chairwoman of the lower house of the Kazakh parliament, and leaders of the Amanat Party, Bright Path Democratic Party and People's Party respectively, made in-depth presentations on the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and exchanged views on relations between China and Kazakhstan and inter-party exchanges.

The Kazakh side expressed the willingness to deepen exchanges and mutual understanding and practical cooperation with the Chinese side, so as to build a new "Golden Thirty Years" of ties between the two countries.

