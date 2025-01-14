China's top legislator meets with Senate chairperson of Kazakhstan
Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Maulen Ashimbayev, chairperson of the Senate of Kazakhstan, in Beijing on Monday.
Noting that China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, friends and partners, Zhao said last year, the presidents of the two countries had made new plans for promoting the development of bilateral relations to a higher level.
China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for new progress in the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao said.
It is hoped that the legislatures of the two countries will strengthen exchanges and cooperation to provide a legal guarantee for the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative and for practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Zhao added.
Ashimbayev said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, Kazakhstan-China relations have entered a golden period of fast growth.
The Senate of Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the NPC of China in terms of legislation and other fields and give play to the positive role of legislative bodies in deepening bilateral relations, Ashimbayev said.
