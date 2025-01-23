Home>>
Developing relations with China priority of Kazakhstan's foreign policy -- Kazakh president
(Xinhua) 10:14, January 23, 2025
ASTANA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Developing relations with China is a priority of his country's foreign policy, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday.
Tokayev made the remarks when Han Chunlin, the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan, presented his credentials.
Tokayev said the relationship between the two countries has reached its best in history and he is willing to inject new impetus into deepening cooperation with China across various fields.
Han said that he will fulfill his duties, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and make every effort to deepen the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.
Han assumed his position in Kazakhstan on Dec. 30, 2024.
