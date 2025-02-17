Interview: Business talks between Chinese, Kazakh entrepreneurs yield fruitful results, says Kazakh official

Xinhua) 14:00, February 17, 2025

ALMATY, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Business and trade talks between entrepreneurs of China and Kazakhstan have yielded fruitful results, with eight cooperation agreements signed in fields including energy and agriculture, said Raimbek Batalov, chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.

"We are very excited to work with our Chinese partners to showcase achievements, exchange experience and open new chapters in business cooperation," Batalov told Xinhua recently in an interview.

From Feb. 10 to 13, a delegation of more than 30 Chinese enterprises visited Astana and Almaty, engaging in in-depth discussions with their Kazakh partners to explore cooperation potential in key areas such as oil and gas trade, clean energy and e-commerce.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to long-term cooperation with China in the fields of trade and investment, and is a key participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, said Batalov.

The pragmatic cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual trust, equality and shared prosperity. Currently, China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and a leading source of investment. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with China in its transportation and logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and renewable energy sectors, in alignment with global sustainable development trends, he added.

Established in 2013, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs plays a unique role in promoting foreign trade and stimulating economic vitality. It not only helps Kazakh enterprises enter international markets but also creates a fair and convenient business environment for foreign investors in Kazakhstan, Batalov said.

The interconnectivity of transportation infrastructure is the cornerstone of stable and long-term China-Kazakhstan trade cooperation. With its advantageous geographical location, Kazakhstan aims to develop transit corridors and passageways, he said.

Additionally, agriculture is a key area of bilateral cooperation, and Kazakhstan welcomes Chinese agricultural and livestock equipment manufacturers to set up factories in the country, said Batalov.

Batalov also noted that Atameken, as the lead organizer of Kazakhstan's participation in the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo, has gained significant experience and will help enterprises and local governments to participate in the third edition of the event.

"We are willing to build more platforms to promote cooperation between the business communities of both countries," he said. "We hope these platforms will ultimately become effective mechanisms to expand Sino-Kazakh economic and trade cooperation and contribute to the development and deepening of a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries."

