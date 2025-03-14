China releases government work report in multiple formats for wider public access

Xinhua) 16:11, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China has released this year's government work report in various formats to make it more accessible to the public.

The People's Publishing House has published the report as a booklet and in a video-graphic format. Additionally, digital versions, including e-books and audiobooks, are now available on multiple online platforms.

To help readers better understand the guiding principles of the report, the People's Publishing House, in collaboration with China Yan Shi Press, has also released a supplementary guide.

The report was delivered by Premier Li Qiang on March 5 at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

