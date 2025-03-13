Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

Xinhua) 08:41, March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday presided over a State Council executive meeting that approved the State Council's key work division plan in 2025 and other issues.

The meeting emphasized that the government work report this year clearly outlines the targets for economic and social development, urging the need for detailed measures to expedite implementation.

It called for close monitoring of changing circumstances and building up policy reserves, while focusing on priorities with targeted measures.

Those gathered at the meeting also reviewed and approved the draft decision to amend the interim regulations on express delivery.

This amendment specifically addresses issues related to express delivery packaging, and helps promote environmentally friendly, economical, and recyclable packaging, to promote the establishment of eco-friendly modes of production and ways of life.

