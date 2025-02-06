China's State Council discusses draft government work report

Xinhua) 10:01, February 06, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a plenary meeting of the State Council convened to discuss a draft government work report on Feb. 5, 2025. The document will be deliberated at the top legislature's annual session in March. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday convened a plenary meeting to discuss a draft government work report.

The document will be deliberated at the top legislature's annual session in March.

Premier Li Qiang, who presided over the State Council plenary meeting, said that it is necessary to respond fully to public expectations and concerns, comprehensively address the need to promote high-quality development, and revise the report further.

As the new year unfolds with new circumstances and tasks, the systematic and innovative implementation of clear major policies and strategic deployments already outlined by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is imperative, Li said.

Focusing on development goals, efforts to enhance counter-cyclical adjustments in response to changing conditions should be intensified, he noted, urging moves to introduce tangible, accessible policy measures, as well as moves to foster greater interaction between policies and the market.

The premier also stressed that strong initiatives should be undertaken to achieve breakthroughs in key areas such as reinforcing domestic circulation, promoting technological innovation and facilitating industrial upgrades, while also aiming to cultivate new advantages for China's long-term development.

A more robust, high-standard approach to creating a first-class business environment will be adopted, providing improved conditions for all types of enterprises to innovate and develop in the country, and offering more opportunities for various talent to engage in entrepreneurship.

