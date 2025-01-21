Chinese premier chairs symposium to hear suggestions on draft gov't work report

Xinhua) 08:01, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday presided over a symposium to hear opinions and suggestions on a draft government work report.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, listened to suggestions from experts, entrepreneurs and representatives of sectors such as education, science, culture, health and sports.

China achieved progress in various sectors last year, and those achievements were hard won, according to representatives at the symposium. They offered suggestions on addressing the current challenges in development and ensuring government work in 2025.

China still faces many difficulties and challenges in its development, particularly with increasing uncertainty and instability in the external environment, Li said, emphasizing the importance of understanding situations accurately and becoming adept at turning crises into opportunities.

Li said that China has comprehensive strengths in such areas as institutions, the market, industry and talent, and that its overall trend of long-term economic improvement remains unchanged and will not change.

Efforts should be made to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy, monitor the development of domestic and international situations closely, adjust policy measures in a timely manner, and fine-tune the country's policy toolbox, Li said.

He also called for further deepened reform, expanded opening-up, the promotion of a transition from old to new growth drivers through scientific and technological innovation, and intensified efforts to secure and improve people's livelihoods.

Li noted his expectation that those in attendance would work hard in their respective fields, actively report on social conditions and public opinion, and devise more policy recommendations.

The draft work report has also been distributed to various government departments for suggestions.

