China's gov't departments handle 12,480 suggestions, proposals in 2023

Xinhua) 09:03, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- Government departments under China's State Council handled 12,480 suggestions and proposals submitted by deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in 2023, a spokesperson for the State Council Information Office said on Thursday.

The departments handled 7,955 suggestions, accounting for 95.7 percent of all suggestions submitted, and 4,525 proposals, 96.5 percent of all proposals submitted, spokesperson Xing Huina told a press briefing.

Xing said that the departments rolled out over 2,000 policy measures based on some 4,700 suggestions and proposals last year, making progress in the promotion of high-quality economic development, and ensuring and improving people's livelihoods.

