China open for foreign talents around the world: premier

Xinhua) 08:10, February 05, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a symposium with the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award winners and the representatives of foreign experts that work in China ahead of China's Lunar New Year at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2024. Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang also attended the symposium. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's development is open, and the country welcomes talents from all over the world, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Beijing on Sunday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award winners and the representatives of foreign experts that work in China ahead of China's Lunar New Year.

Li extended New Year wishes and sincere greetings to the foreign experts and their relatives, and thanked them for their long-term care and support for China's development.

He also listened carefully to the experts' opinions and suggestions on China's development and government work.

Experts from Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Russia and other countries made speeches on scientific and technological innovation cooperation, green development and personnel training.

Li commended the important role of foreign experts in promoting China's economic and social development and people-to-people exchanges.

Noting that China is advancing its modernization drive with high-quality development in an all-round way, Li said China is a vibrant land of development full of opportunities, which will provide broad space for foreign experts and other talents for their own development.

He expressed the hope that foreign experts would continue to participate deeply in China's development, give full play to their talents on the big stage of Chinese-style modernization, and continue to serve as a bridge of communication between China and the rest of the world.

The Chinese government will continue to improve relevant policies, further facilitate personnel exchanges, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and other rights and interests, and create a better environment for foreign talents to work and live in China, Li said.

Prior to the meeting, Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin presented the Friendship Award to the honorees and delivered a speech at the awarding ceremony, which was held at the Great Hall of the People.

The Friendship Award is an award to commend foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to China's reform and development. Fifty foreign experts received the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin presents the Chinese Government Friendship Award to the honorees and delivers a speech at the awarding ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2024. A ceremony was held for the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award winners on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin presents the Chinese Government Friendship Award to Kazakh ophthalmologist Saulebek Kabilbekov at the awarding ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2024. A ceremony was held for the 2023 Chinese Government Friendship Award winners on Sunday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

