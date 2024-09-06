China intensifies record, review of regulations, rules

Xinhua) September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree to unveil a set of rules for the recording and reviewing of regulations and rules of local governments and central authorities.

The State Council rules, which will take effect on Nov. 1, were formulated to ensure the Legislation Law's implementation as well as the quality of such regulations and rules by improving the work in the record and review and strengthening its supervision.

The scope of the regulations and rules that must be recorded has been expanded while the record procedures have been simplified.

Meanwhile, items listed for review include whether the regulations and rules comply with the key decisions and arrangements of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, major national reform direction, legislative purpose and the real situation.

Measures for identifying and rectifying faults in the regulations and rules have also been specified.

