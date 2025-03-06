Posters: Highlights of government work report
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's economy maintained overall stable operation with progress in 2024, with the main goals and tasks for its economic and social development successfully accomplished, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation. China targets an economic growth rate of around 5 percent in 2025, according to the report, which also outlines an array of other key development goals for this year, including a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent, over 12 million new urban jobs, and an around 2 percent increase in the consumer price index.
The posters below show some highlights of China's achievements in development in 2024 and the main projected targets for development in 2025 as mentioned in the report.
