Key deliberations highlight economy, people's well-being

08:24, March 06, 2025 By Cao Desheng ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Premier Li Qiang called on Wednesday for proactive steps to push for the consistent upturn of the Chinese economy, in order to continuously enhance people's well-being and maintain social harmony and stability.

Li, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while participating in a deliberation on the Government Work Report with his fellow deputies from Yunnan province at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Noting that Yunnan plays a significant role in the overall development of the country, Li urged the province to leverage its unique advantages and accelerate the pace of industrial transformation and upgrading to chart a new path of high-quality development through deepening of reform and opening-up.

Yunnan should strengthen its role as a gateway for opening-up in Southwest China to enhance connections with the rest of the world, he said, adding that efforts should also be made to promote rural vitalization and effectively consolidate and expand the achievements in poverty alleviation.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, as well as Vice-President Han Zheng, also participated in deliberations on the Government Work Report with their fellow NPC deputies on Wednesday afternoon.

During discussions with the deputies from Sichuan province, Zhao Leji, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said that amid increasing external pressure and internal challenges in the past year, China made solid strides to promote its modernization drive, achieving hard-won and inspiring success.

It is hoped that Sichuan will make contributions to the comprehensive promotion of Chinese modernization with concrete efforts based on its own circumstances and realities, Zhao said.

Speaking with the deputies from Guizhou province, Wang Huning, who is also chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, underlined the need to further strengthen the determination and confidence in advancing Chinese modernization.

He expressed the hope that Gui-zhou will comprehensively deepen reform, take coordinated steps to advance the transformation of traditional industries, strengthen development of its advantageous industries, and promote the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy.

While taking part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from Liaoning province, Ding Xuexiang, who is also a vice-premier, said that to successfully achieve this year's development goals and tasks, it is essential to study and effectively apply Xi Jinping Thought on Economy to promote high-quality growth.

Efforts should be made to expand domestic demand, especially in terms of consumption, making it the driving force and anchor in stabilizing the country's economic growth, Ding said.

During discussions with NPC deputies from Fujian province, Li Xi, who is also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, urged the province to develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions, accelerate the construction of a modern economic system, focus on promoting regional coordinated development and urban-rural integration, and continuously explore new paths for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

He also called for exercising rigorous governance over the Party and strengthening anti-corruption efforts to improve the conduct of the Party.

While deliberating with his fellow deputies from Shandong province, Han Zheng emphasized the need to comprehensively boost domestic demand, promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, and develop new quality productive forces with technological innovations.

Efforts should be made to further deepen reform and opening-up in all respects and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

