Braille government work report touches heart of visually-impaired national political advisor during China's 'two sessions'

"This government work report feels substantial in my hands, with the raised dots of the Braille text standing out from the surface. I invite everyone to touch it and experience the warmth of the whole-process people's democracy."

Li Qingzhong, chairman of the China Association of the Blind and also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, eagerly shared a Braille version of the 2025 government work report during this year's "two sessions."

A member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, touches the Braille version of the country's 2025 government work report. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

The "two sessions" are the annual meetings of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

During this year's "two sessions," China launched the Braille version of its government work report for the first time in the history of the CPPCC.

Deeply touched by the thoughtful move, Li took the floor to introduce the "special gift" to his fellow national political advisors attending a group meeting of the sector of welfare and social security during the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, on March 5, 2025.

For Li, a visually impaired individual with only light perception, the Braille report was more than just a document—it was a symbol of inclusion and care for special groups.

"With this Braille version of the government work report, I no longer have to ask my assistant to read it to me repeatedly," Li said, adding that the conference had specifically assigned staff to coordinate with him on the details of his needs and arranged for an assistant to support him, making it easier for him to fulfill his duties.

Li's journey as a member of the CPPCC National Committee has been marked by his unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and opportunities of people with disabilities.

In 2024 alone, he organized over 10 meetings for people with visual impairments across the country, and carried out special research on issues such as special needs education, rehabilitation, and technology-assisted support for people with disabilities.

This year, Li has brought to the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee suggestions collected from people with disabilities through provincial-level associations of the blind in various regions.

"I carry these suggestions with me, not just in my luggage but in my heart," Li said. "I am here representing the hopes of my fellow disabled individuals, and I cannot let them down."

Over the years, Li has submitted dozens of proposals, many of which have been translated into concrete policies.

His efforts have contributed to many landmark achievements, including the enactment of China's law on building a barrier-free living environment and the implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty in China, which facilitates access to published works for the visually impaired.

Reflecting on his experiences, Li expressed deep gratitude for the CPPCC's role in advancing the rights of people with disabilities.

"I have witnessed firsthand how our proposals and suggestions for protecting the rights and interests of people with disabilities have turned into concrete policies and measures," he said. "It reaffirms my belief that the CPPCC is a well-designed, effective, and practical institution, and that consultative democracy is a genuine and effective form of democracy."

