2nd plenary meeting of 3rd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:21, March 07, 2025

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Wang Guosheng, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Sun Dongsheng, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Teng Jiacai, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Lu Guoyi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Li Xiaopeng, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Wang Yong presides over the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

The second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)