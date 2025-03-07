Hong Kong sees 'super connector' in China's fisheries modernization, global cooperation: CPPCC member

An aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2024, shows a fishing port in Lingao County, south China's Hainan Province. Fishermen here are busy unloading and processing seafood in harvest season. These fresh catches, apart from meeting local demand, will also be marketed nationwide via cold-chain logistics. (Photo/Xinhua)

"What our country needs is exactly what Hong Kong excels at," Dr. Henry Tan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said to the Global Times on Thursday when discussing Hong Kong's strengths in the fisheries sector.

He highlighted that Hong Kong is confident in leveraging its unique strengths in fisheries modernization, industrial upgrading, and international cooperation as a "super connector," driving sustainable fisheries development and contributing to China's national fisheries strategy.

Tan, who is also a vice Chairman and CEO of Luen Thai Group, made these remarks during the "two sessions," emphasizing that the passage of China's Fisheries Law amendment will enhance the regulation of Hong Kong and Macao SARs' fisheries sector while allowing Hong Kong to fully leverage its international advantages.

Proposals to strengthen fisheries' cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong have been a recurring topic at recent years' "two sessions," highlighting ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernize the industry. Both sides have continued to enhance collaboration, seeking policy support and new growth opportunities to drive the sector's sustainable development.

Tan's proposal seeks to expand the applicability of China's Fisheries Law and the Regulations on the Administration of Distant-Water Fisheries to include Hong Kong and Macao residents holding Chinese nationality and legal entities wholly owned by them, enabling these residents to legally participate in China's distant-water fisheries.

The proposals also seek central government support for Hong Kong's fisheries' upgrading and transformation, fostering new growth drivers for the sector and integrating it into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, encouraging Hong Kong fishermen to expand into distant-water fisheries.

Tan said that Hong Kong's extensive international networks in the fisheries sector give it a natural advantage in advancing China's global fisheries cooperation. Integrating Hong Kong's and Macao's fishing vessels and fishermen into the national fisheries management system would not only support the industry's internationalization but also offer new perspectives and channels for marine economic development and fisheries governance, according to Tan.

Tan highlighted Hong Kong's role as one of China's most internationalized cities, maintaining strong global connections.

Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong has forged enduring partnerships with Southeast Asia and Pacific Island nations, further strengthening its position in global trade and cooperation.

With extensive experience in distant-water fisheries, Hong Kong also benefits from its fishermen's strong language skills, strengthening China's global presence, Tan said. "This global adaptability gives Hong Kong a competitive edge in fisheries cooperation, resource development and market expansion."

He expressed his hope that Hong Kong would leverage national support to deepen its integration into the international fisheries management system and support global sustainable fisheries development.

Under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle, Hong Kong will continue to benefit from its close ties with the Chinese mainland. The expansion of national fisheries strategies will create new opportunities that require Hong Kong's active participation.

He said that closer Hong Kong- Chinese mainland fisheries cooperation would create more opportunities for fishermen and expand industry chains, such as cultivating new aquatic species. With China's rapid advances in aquaculture and breeding technology, Hong Kong enterprises and research institutions can support resource development and industrial upgrading, fostering industry wide innovation, Tan noted.

Tan highlighted the role of Hong Kong and Macao fishermen in China's fisheries modernization, emphasizing that joining the national distant-water fishing fleet offers greater security and reduces risks.

He noted that Hong Kong can contribute to fisheries technology, regulation, and sustainability. The Hong Kong Productivity Council is developing an intelligent vessel monitoring system with tracking and surveillance features to enhance safety, potentially benefiting mainland fisheries, according to Tan.

"For deep-sea fishing, stronger lines are needed for operations at 300-400 meters," Tan said, noting that Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel is working with mainland firms. While Hong Kong excels in research, its lack of manufacturing hinders practical application. "Closer integration with the mainland will drive fisheries innovation," Tan added.

In 2024, China's total aquatic product output reached 73.66 million tons, marking a 3.5 percent year-on-year increase. Aquaculture production made up 60.62 million tons, up 4.3 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

