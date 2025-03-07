Gov't work report in Braille shows China's care, support for people with disabilities
This photo shows the government work report in both Braille (L) and text at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
National political advisors share a Braille version of the government work report at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A national political advisor reads the government work report in Braille at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Li Qingzhong, a national political advisor and chairman of the China Association of the Blind, shows the government work report in Braille at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A national political advisor reads the government work report in Braille at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Chinese leaders join national lawmakers, political advisors in deliberation, discussions
- Political advisers from ethnic minorities meet at third session of 14th National Committee of CPPCC
- CPPCC members' insights on AI in education
- Political advisors from sports sector meet at third session of 14th National Committee of CPPCC
- Northwest China’s Xinjiang should continue expanding high-level opening-up, shoring up cotton production edge: CPPCC member
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.