Gov't work report in Braille shows China's care, support for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 09:35, March 07, 2025

This photo shows the government work report in both Braille (L) and text at a meeting attended by national political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. During this year's two sessions, a Braille version of the government work report was provided for the first time to members of the CPPCC National Committee with visual impairments. The special document highlights China's care and support for people with disabilities. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

