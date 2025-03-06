Political advisors from sports sector meet at third session of 14th National Committee of CPPCC

Xinhua) 08:42, March 06, 2025

National political advisor Yang Yang speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisor Tao Luna speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisor Miao Lijie takes notes at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisor Liu Shiying speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisors Liu Shiying (L) and Liu Zheng communicate at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisor Liu Guoliang speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

National political advisor Wang Liqin speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

