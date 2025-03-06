Political advisors from sports sector meet at third session of 14th National Committee of CPPCC
National political advisor Yang Yang speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisor Tao Luna speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisor Miao Lijie takes notes at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisor Liu Shiying speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisors Liu Shiying (L) and Liu Zheng communicate at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisor Liu Guoliang speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
National political advisor Wang Liqin speaks at a meeting of national political advisors from sports sector at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)
Photos
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
Related Stories
- Northwest China’s Xinjiang should continue expanding high-level opening-up, shoring up cotton production edge: CPPCC member
- China's top political advisor calls for pooling wisdom, strength for Chinese modernization
- Agenda for 3rd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
- Advisers urged to enhance consultation
- BRI has laid a new global path, national political adviser says
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.