Agenda for 3rd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 09:08, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which runs from March 4 to 10.

-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Hear and deliberate a report on the work of proposals from political advisors since the last session of the CPPCC National Committee in March 2024;

-- Sit in on the third session of the 14th National People's Congress; hear and discuss reports including a government work report;

-- Review and approve a political resolution on the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the work of proposals from political advisors since the last session of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals.

