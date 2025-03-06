CPPCC members' insights on AI in education

March 06, 2025 By Xing Wen

During China's ongoing two sessions, AI technology is a hot topic among deputies to the NPC and members of the CPPCC National Committee. Discussions revolve around how artificial intelligence can empower various industries, ensure the healthy and secure development of AI, and cultivate talent in the field.

As a feature reporter, I'm here to cover the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. This is a precious opportunity to speak with CPPCC members who excel in various fields. Beyond my interview tasks, I asked a question that concerns me, "In this era of a global AI wave, how should people with liberal arts backgrounds prepare for the future?"

DeepSeek has become a buzzword this year, surprising the world with its capabilities. Meanwhile, many individuals with liberal arts backgrounds, myself included, marvel at its efficiency in knowledge output and its exquisite organization of language and logic. At times, its output even carries a touch of humanistic flair. Yet, at the same time, we cannot help but feel a sense of anxiety.

The first CPPCC National Committee member I approached was author Jiang Shengnan, who believes that AI currently serves only as an assistant in literary creation. It challenges standardized, impersonal, and uncreative works. "If you do something ordinary, you will be eliminated. What matters is finding our uniqueness," she said.

Liu Tsee Ming, a CPPCC National Committee member from Hong Kong and chairman of Elite Industrial Holdings Ltd, believes that while AI may eliminate specific jobs, it will also create new demands for roles requiring human-machine interaction. "The current situation requires us to keep learning and master new AI tools," Liu said.

Chu Liangyin, vice-president of Sichuan University, agrees that AI is a tool that both liberal arts and science students should master, and it also has the potential to empower the education industry.

Wu Wenke, a researcher at the Chinese National Academy of Arts, said that he often encounters inaccuracies in the information provided by AI while using the technology. "In my personal opinion, AI serves an auxiliary role. Although AI has broad prospects, we should not overly chase trends or rely too heavily on these tools at this stage, as it might lead to setbacks," he said.

Huangfu Yichuan, a researcher at the China Film Art Research Center, mentioned that in the recent hit animated film Ne Zha 2, AI technology was integrated throughout the production process, from animation generation to special effects production, script creation, and audience preference prediction.

"AI indeed represents a leap in development, offering limitless possibilities. While AI can empower artistic creation, we should not let AI control us," he said.

"Good filmmaking is rooted in observations and experiences of life, as well as the exploration of emotions and stories — something AI is far from achieving."

These conversations took place after the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Tuesday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. As I left the grand building, I felt a wave of emotion, recalling the moments of connection with various individuals during interviews in the past couple of years. Perhaps these are among the instances where I can "find my uniqueness".

I opened the DeepSeek app on my phone and typed, "How should features reporters adapt to the AI era?" The answer provided was:

"In the AI era, feature reporters should embrace AI tools for efficiency and insights, while focusing on human stories and ethical reporting. They must develop AI literacy, enhance multimedia skills, and adapt storytelling techniques to engage audiences. Staying updated on trends, collaborating across disciplines, and promoting media literacy are also crucial for maintaining relevance and credibility in a rapidly evolving media landscape."

This is indeed a challenging yet exciting era to navigate, I thought to myself.

