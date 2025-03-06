Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 6

Xinhua) 08:45, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday.

In the morning, NPC deputies will deliberate the government work report in groups.

In the afternoon, they will examine reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

In the morning, CPPCC National Committee members will discuss the government work report and deliberate the work report of their standing committee in groups.

In the afternoon, they will continue to discuss the government work report and deliberate the work report of their standing committee, and discuss reports on budgets and economic and social development plans, as well as a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

