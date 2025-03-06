Ambassadors laud China's growth prospects and positive messages to the world

Khamis Mussa Omar

Tanzania

The two sessions are very important sessions for China. China is one of the largest countries in the (Global) South. So it's very important for South-South cooperation. China also has its own place within the global economy. Whatever has been planned in China has huge ramifications elsewhere. So it's very important for us to listen.

The diplomatic community follows very closely the deliberations at the two sessions. For me, my focus is mostly on the economy. Now we are going through very challenging times. One of the key areas that all countries will be focusing on is the economy, especially global trade, because we are integrated in global trade.

John Busuttil

Malta

The global economy is in a very difficult situation right now. We all know what's happening with all these tariffs coming from the United States.

Europe is also facing challenges. But we hope that the situation of the Chinese economy improves and that the plans from today will especially help. Because if the Chinese economy improves, the global economy will also improve. A better Chinese economy should help improve a better global economy.

And also we hope that relations between the European Union and China, as well as the trade, will continue to grow, because the more trade there is, the more prosperity there will be for the people.

Peter Lizak

Slovakia

China has been developing in a tremendous way in the last 40 years.

It is really a situation where you are now turning from an extensive development to an intensive development, from quantity to quality.

As your president formulates, it is a renovation of the country. So you are focusing on the most prominent, more modern part of the economy.

China is one of the most important players in the world, and the partners expect from China a stable and reliable approach for solutions to world questions.

One of the global challenges is climate change where we are working together.

Fernando Lugris

Uruguay

The government of China announced that the expectation of this year's economic growth is around 5 percent, which is a very good indication for the world economy. This is a reaffirmation of China's role as the engine of the global economy.

Then there is a clear reaffirmation of the reform and opening-up policy. I think it's very reassuring to continue hearing positive messages from China.

And the third thing is the transformation in (the) energy and environmental protection (sectors) where China has a leadership position in the world and has achieved great advancements last year.

Majintha Joseph Priye Jayesinghe

Sri Lanka

One thing I have seen is that there is a lot of high-level democracy in China — from the rural areas to the major cities, where interaction is done at all levels and where people are engaged. You can see the representation in every angle, from the grassroots to the top. In every single field, people are interacting.

China's development is not only for the leaders; it's for the people of the country. And I see that. Also, China's modernization is not only for China; it's for everyone to share.

You see the sessions taking place with a lot of hope. To give hope is important.

