Macao embraces new horizons for development with motherland

People's Daily Online) 10:43, February 26, 2025

Walking through the streets of Macao in south China, one can easily sense the exquisite modern style seamlessly blended with the vibrancy of local life.

In recent years, Macao's infrastructure has steadily improved, promoting a moderately diversified economy.

Throughout this process, an efficient and stable power supply to Macao has provided a solid energy guarantee for local economic and social development, as well as for deepening Guangdong–Macao cooperation.

Every night, the banks of the Haojiang River in Macao shine with dazzling lights, creating breathtaking scenery.

Over the past 40 years of Guangdong–Macao power interconnection, the Chinese mainland has supplied Macao with more than 75 billion kWh of electricity.

Behind these figures lie countless illuminated homes and the continuous economic development of the region. The "Pearl of the Motherland" is shining ever more brightly.

