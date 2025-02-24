Macao, "A Pearl on the Palm" of the Motherland

CGTN) 16:33, February 24, 2025

During a visit to Macao to attend the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of its return to China, President Xi Jinping spoke highly of the region's achievements. In discussions with local officials and residents, he also reaffirmed his confidence in a bright future for a place he described as "a pearl on the palm" of the motherland.

