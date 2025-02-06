Int'l visitor arrivals in Macao surge during Chinese New Year holiday

Xinhua) 14:16, February 06, 2025

MACAO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Preliminary statistics from the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) tourism office on Wednesday showed that during the Chinese New Year holiday, the number of international visitor arrivals in Macao reached 58,000 with the daily average rising 10.2 percent year-on-year to nearly 7,300.

The statistics suggested that the Macao SAR registered nearly 1.31 million visitor arrivals cumulatively, and average daily visitor arrivals neared 164,000, which decreased slightly by 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024 and almost reached that of 2019.

Visitors from the Chinese mainland exceeded one million during the holiday. The daily average of mainland visitors was 125,000, a slight decrease of 3.2 percent from 2024. Hong Kong visitors' overall and average daily volumes were 231,000 and nearly 29,000, respectively.

Single-day visitor arrivals trended upward from the first to the third day of the holiday, peaking at over 219,000 on the third day (Jan. 31). According to the tourism office, this was also the second all-time high since the start of single-day statistics in Macao.

Figures provided by industry operators showed that local hotel establishments saw an average occupancy rate of 95 percent during the holiday, the same as last year.

