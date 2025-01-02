Home>>
Int'l Dragon and Lion Dance Day marked in Macao
(Xinhua) 08:33, January 02, 2025
Actors perform lion dance on International Dragon and Lion Dance Day in south China's Macao, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Actors perform dragon dance on International Dragon and Lion Dance Day in south China's Macao, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
