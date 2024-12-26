Macao holds firework show to celebrate 25th anniversary of returning to motherland

Xinhua) 08:20, December 26, 2024

Fireworks illuminate the sky in Macao, south China, Dec. 25, 2024. Macao held a firework show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

