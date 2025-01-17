Reception held in Macao to welcome Chinese New Year

MACAO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A reception was held in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 29.

Speaking at the reception, Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, called for a focus on high-quality growth, efficient governance, valuable contributions, and high level of security.

Emphasizing the central government's support to Macao, Zheng urged the SAR to seize opportunities in the new year by embracing reforms and to better leverage the advantages of the "one country, two systems" policy.

Over 1,200 guests attended the reception, including Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai. The event brought together representatives from central government organizations in Macao, the SAR government, the SAR's Legislative Assembly, the judiciary, and various sectors of Macao society.

In his remarks, Sam reaffirmed the SAR government's commitment to the "one country, two systems" policy to better safeguard national security and maintain stability in Macao.

Sam outlined the administration's goals of promoting appropriate economic diversification, advancing public administration reforms, and improving the effectiveness of governance. He promised to prioritize the well-being of residents and ensure that development benefits all citizens.

The chief executive also stressed the importance of building Macao as a hub for the country's high-level openness and a significant platform for exchanges among civilizations.

He expressed the SAR government's commitment to attracting international talent and enhancing Macao's role on the global stage so as to better integrate into the national development.

