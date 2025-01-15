Sam Hou Fai calls on media to showcase Macao SAR's practice of "one country, two systems"

Xinhua) 14:59, January 15, 2025

MACAO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), has called on Chinese-language media in Macao to use their credibility and influence to convey to the global community the achievements of Macao's successful practice of "one country, two systems."

Sam made the remarks on Tuesday at a dinner reception with representatives of Chinese-language local news organizations. He hoped the local media would share compelling stories about China and Macao with the world and show that the "one country, two systems" principle is viable and achievable as a framework and can substantially benefit humanity.

The chief executive noted that since the sixth-term SAR government took office, all departments have been advancing various tasks, following a promising start. He added that the SAR government will, as always, adhere to law-based governance, supporting the media in enhancing their professional standards and innovating their skills.

