Macao SAR hosts diverse celebrations for Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 14:27, January 28, 2025

MACAO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is hosting a series of celebrations combining traditional and modern elements to welcome the Chinese New Year, or the Year of the Snake, which will fall on Wednesday.

The New Year Market, organized by the SAR's Municipal Affairs Bureau at Tap Seac Square, started last Wednesday and will last seven consecutive days. In addition to booths offering New Year gifts, festive flowers, and snacks, the event also featured cultural performances, a large floral exhibition, and New Year decorations.

From the end of January to the end of February, in Macao's Barra District, the "Barra Lucky Blessing Market" was to bring a selection of workshops for New Year prints from Beijing's Prince Kung's Palace Museum, popular music performances, and booths of trendy goods.

James Wong, a market participant and a representative of small and medium-sized enterprises, told Xinhua that the market had given him a platform to meet more people and expand his business.

Several cultural and artistic venues have exhibitions on display, adding to the festive vibe. For example, the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) held the "Palace of Double Brilliance: Special Exhibition from the Palace Museum," lasting until March 2.

The MAM exhibition coordinator, Zhao Kaixin, told Xinhua that the MAM has been cooperating with the Palace Museum for many years. She said she hopes this year's exhibition will provide residents and visitors with historical treasures and articulate the beauty of the Chinese culture.

According to the SAR's tourism office, the Chinese New Year Parade will be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 8 in the evening. The parade floats will also be displayed at the Macao Fisherman's Wharf and Tap Seac Square.

As a signature celebration of Macao during the Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year fireworks displays will be performed on the Seafront of Macao Tower in three editions on Jan. 31, Feb. 4, and Feb. 12, said the tourism office.

As indicated by the SAR's Public Security Police Force, during the Chinese Spring Festival holiday, it was estimated that Macao will see between 5.04 million and 5.36 million entries and exits, with an average of 630,000 to 670,000 people daily. This represents a 3 percent or more increase compared to 2024.

Ms. Shangguan, from Shanghai, traveled to Macao with her friends before the Spring Festival. She expressed that she was fortunate to participate in various New Year celebrations and had a great experience. "These past few days, I've felt the strong festive atmosphere," she said.

