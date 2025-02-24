In Developing Hengqin, Always Remember the Original Aspiration

CGTN) 17:22, February 24, 2025

President Xi Jinping's December visit to the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, his fifth in 15 years, once again highlighted his deep concern for what is regarded as a key engine of Macao's development. He took the opportunity to reaffirm the central authorities' intention in establishing the zone, stating, "Remember, the original aspiration in developing Hengqin is to support Macao in appropriately diversifying its economy."

