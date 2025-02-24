The Youth Are Macao's Hope and Future

CGTN) 16:36, February 24, 2025

In May 2023, two satellites jointly developed by teams from Macao and the mainland were launched. Immediately afterwards, 18 faculty members and students at Macao University of Science and Technology who had worked on the project, wrote to Xi Jinping to tell him about their success. Not only did President Xi reply to their letter, he also visited their university during his December 2024 trip to Macao and praised the young team for their success.

