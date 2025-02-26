Ministry slams Canadian, EU sanctions

February 26, 2025 By Zhou Jin ( China Daily

China slammed on Tuesday unilateral sanctions against its companies imposed by Canada and the European Union, and vowed to take necessary measures to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of its companies.

The remarks came after Canada announced sanctions on Monday targeting 76 individuals and entities allegedly providing dual-use articles for Russia, including more than 20 Chinese entities.

The EU has also imposed sanctions against a Chinese aerospace technology company for allegedly supporting Russia by providing topographic data and satellite services.

The sanctions were announced on the third anniversary of the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the sanctions "make no sense and are extremely preposterous", urging Canada to revoke its wrong decisions.

China has lodged serious protests with Canada over the sanctions, Lin said at a daily news conference.

"China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the United Nations Security Council," he said.

Lin stressed that China has always upheld a just and objective position on the Ukraine crisis and worked for its political settlement.

"We have never provided any lethal weapons to any party of the conflict, and exercise strict export control over dual-use items," he said, adding that China's scope and measures for export control for drones are the most stringent worldwide.

China carries out normal trade cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, which is justified and beyond reproach, Lin said.

Speaking of the EU sanctions, Lin said that China has lodged serious protests with the bloc, urging the EU to stop smearing or shirking the responsibility to China with no factual grounds, and stop undermining the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.

Normal business cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be disrupted or affected, he said.

