Chinese FM calls for injecting fresh momentum into China-EU relations for next 50 years

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with the European Union (EU) to host a series of celebratory events and prepare for the next China-EU leaders' meeting, laying a new blueprint for bilateral ties for the next 50 years and injecting fresh momentum into it, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Kaja Kallas, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, the two sides should take this as an opportunity to review the experiences of their successful cooperation, reaffirm their strategic partnership, uphold dialogue and cooperation as the guiding principles, stick to the fundamental tone of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and remain strategic partners based on mutual respect, trust, and long-term stability, Wang said.

Wang emphasized that there are no fundamental conflicts of interest or geopolitical contradictions between China and the EU. Both sides uphold multilateralism, support the central role of the United Nations (UN), advocate for resolving international hotspot issues through dialogue and negotiation, and oppose unilateral bullying, he added.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with the EU, enhance mutual understanding, and jointly contribute to greater global stability, he said.

Kallas stated that the EU highly values its relations with China and is willing to work together to prepare for the upcoming EU-China leaders' meeting and events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and plan for the future development of bilateral relations.

She praised China's leadership in addressing issues such as climate change, and expressed the EU's readiness to cooperate with China in upholding multilateralism and safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Wang elaborated on China's position, highlighting that China supports all endeavors conducive to peace and backs Europe in playing a significant role in the peace negotiation process.

