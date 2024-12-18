19th meeting of China-EU Round Table held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:37, December 18, 2024

Wang Dongfeng, vice chairman and secretary-general of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also president of the China Economic and Social Council (CESC), attends and addresses the 19th meeting of the China-EU Round Table held between the CESC and the European Economic and Social Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Dongfeng, president of the China Economic and Social Council (CESC), attended and addressed the 19th meeting of the China-EU Round Table on Tuesday in Beijing. The meeting was held between the CESC and its European counterpart, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

Wang, who is also vice chairman and secretary-general of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, noted that 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and the EU. He said that China is ready to work with the EU to deepen and enrich the round table mechanism, enhance mutual understanding, deepen opening-up and cooperation, practice genuine multilateralism, and play a greater role in the sound, steady and sustained development of China-EU relations.

Ahead of the meeting, Wang met with EESC President Oliver Ropke.

