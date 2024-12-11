China hopes EU will address legitimate concerns of Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 10:08, December 11, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the EU will provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Europe, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about a report released Monday by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU that said "uncertainty" has become a defining factor for Chinese enterprises operating in the EU.

"The report reflects notable concerns of Chinese enterprises in the EU over the continued deterioration of the EU's business environment," Mao said.

Survey data shows that 68 percent of respondents believe the business environment has worsened over the past year, with over half claiming the EU market is no longer "fair and open," and 78 percent of respondents identifying "uncertainty" as a key characteristic of their operations.

Noting that since October last year, the EU has taken over 40 restrictive trade measures on China, Mao said the new European Commission put increasing emphasis on "economic security," and planned to reinforce the economic and trade toolkit and upgrade restrictive measures in such fields as investment review and export control.

"These moves are a complete departure from the principles of market economy, fair competition and free trade that the EU has long claimed to champion, undermined lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and tarnished the EU's own image," Mao said.

China hopes the EU will listen carefully and earnestly address the reasonable and legitimate concerns of Chinese enterprises, avoid politicizing economic and trade issues or tying them to national security, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)